Kevin F. Murphy, 71, of Waltham, on February 2, 2019. Beloved son of the late Thomas Murphy, former editor of The Waltham News Tribune and the late Elizabeth (Bonin) Murphy of Waltham. Loving brother of Thomas Murphy Jr. of Florida, Elaine LeBlanc of Waltham and the late Elizabeth Taylor of Houston, TX. Loving father of Kimberly A Hale of Marlborough and uncle of many dear nieces and nephews. The family was influential in establishing the present site of the Waltham Boys and Girls Club. Kevin owned a private livery service and especially enjoyed camping, boating and fishing at his property on Newfound Lake in NH. Funeral services and burial are private under the direction of George L. Doherty Funeral Service, Inc., Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Waltham Boys and Girls Club.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019