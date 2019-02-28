Home

Mr. Owen R. Cormier of Waltham, died Tuesday at the E.E. deRham Hospice Home in Cambridge., February 19, 2019. He was 90. Owen was born in Memramcook, New Brunswick on July 15, 1928, the son of the late Damien and Alva (Landry) Cormier, and had been a Waltham resident for most of his life. Before his retirement he had worked as a master technician at GenRad in Concord. The husband of the late Rita M. (Arsenault) Cormier, he leaves his children, Diane Buonomo (Joey) of Waltham, Debra Robichaud (Don) of Pleasant View, Tennessee, Denise Lacey (Chris) of Indio, California, Donna Mullin (Sean) of Temecula, California and Darlene Cormier of Waltham; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services are private. Memorial donations in Owen's name may be made to WCI [Work, Community, Independence], 135 Beaver Street, Waltham, MA 02452 or online at www.wearewci.org To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com.
