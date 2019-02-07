|
Preston LaVerne Neff of Waltham, passed away Thursday January 3rd, 2019 at the Newton - Wellesley Hospital at the age of 85. Born on December 18, 1933 in Buffalo, New York; son of the late LaVerne and Dorothy M. (Yahn) Neff. Preston was raised in Cheektowaga, New York and moved to Belmont, Massachusetts after his marriage and then to Waltham 57 years ago. A graduate of Amherst High School in New York, Preston joined the United States Navy and served proudly during the Korean War. After leaving the Navy, he worked at Sylvania and went to school nights to earn his degree from Northeastern University. He was employed as an Engineer with Litton Industries for many years. Preston was a Mason at the Norumbega Fraternity Lodge, serving as Master from 1996-1997. Past District Deputy of the Brighton Fifth District in 2002 and the Fifth Masonic District in 2003. He was also a member of the Newton Royal Arch Chapter, Cryptic Council and Boston Commandery #2 of which he was the Eminent Commander from 1999 - 2000. He received the Knight of the York Cross of Honor and belonged to its Priory #52. He was a member of the Valley of Boston AASR as a degree worker in Mount Olivet Chapter of Rose Croix. He was also a Shriner with the Aleppo Temple in Wilmington, which was very dear to his heart. Preston had a passion for golf and was a Past President of the Bear Hill Country Club in Stoneham. He enjoyed Red Sox and Patriots games, history, traveling, eating well and drinking a Perfect Manhattan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Natalie C. (Mazzeo) Neff, his loving children David Neff of Los Angeles, CA, Donald Neff and his partner Mary Corsaro of Quincy, Karen Neff of Waltham, and Maryellen Walsh and her husband Mark of Marshfield, his grandsons Matthew and Jay Neff, his dear brother Colonel Donald Neff U.S.A.F. Retired and his wife Margaret of Frisco, TX and his nieces Jennifer and Kristen. Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Prestons Life at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Road, WALTHAM on Saturday morning Jan. 12th at 10:00 a.m. Burial with United States Navy Military Honors will be held at the V.A. Massachusetts Veterans National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Prestons memory to the - Boston, Development Office, 51 Blossom St., Boston,MA 02114 or donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019