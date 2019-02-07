|
Mr. Robert K. Mahoney, of Harwich, died Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. He was 88. Bob was born in Waltham on July 27, 1930, a son of the late Michael and Margaret (Spellman) Mahoney. He attended St. Charles High School and then went on to serve in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. In May of 1952 he married his sweetheart, Joan M. Massie in Saint Bernard's Church in West Newton. For the first two years of their marriage they lived on base at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska where Bob was stationed. Following his discharge in California the couple drove home where they lived in Waltham and in West Newton before retiring to the Cape thirty years ago. For over 40 years Bob ran Twinbrook Oil Company of Waltham and later owned and operated Twinbrook Heating Company. Following their move to Harwich, Bob enjoyed golfing at Cranberry Valley Golf Course, clamming, fishing and spending time at Cockle Cove Beach in Chatham. In addition to his wife of sixty-six years, Joan, he leaves his children, Brian Mahoney of Chatham, Carol Anderson of Montana and Ellen Imbriano and her husband, David, of Waltham; his grandchildren, Melissa Mahoney and Robert Anderson and many nieces and nephews. Bob was a brother of the late Margaret Munhall, Helen Hennelly, Veronica Kelly, James Mahoney and Paul Mahoney. Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, February 6th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019