Mrs. Stella L. (Colombo) Bonica, of Waltham, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 2, 2019 in The Elizabeth Seton Residence, Wellesley. She was 90. Stella was born in Waltham on September 13, 1928, the daughter of the late Joseph and Lucy (Delfino) Colombo. After her marriage to Anthony Bonica the pair moved to Newton where they would raise their four daughters before finally settling in Waltham. She had worked as a supervisor at Computron Software Inc., then became a long time and dedicated worker at The Espousal Center run by the Stigmatine Fathers and Brothers. After that Stella worked at Sacred Heart Church in Waltham. In her spare time she loved to go shopping, enjoyed art and sketching, was an avid reader and also spent time gardening in her yard, cooking for her family and friends, traveling whenever possible and attending social events with her Church. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Bonica and is survived by her children, Linda Bonica of Watertown, Betty Ann Bonica Otto and her husband, Richard, of Wareham, and Patricia Hill and her husband, David, of Naples, Florida, and her son-in-law, Nick Mariani,. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Mary Lou Mariani. Family and friends will honor and remember Stella's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, February 7th from 4 to 7 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to The ALS Association, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019