Mrs. Theresa M. (Belliveau) Doherty, of Waltham, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Newton - Wellesley Hospital. She was 92. Theresa was born in Waltham on June 20, 1926, a daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Alice (Leger) Belliveau and was a lifelong resident. During World War II she worked for a time at the Waltham Watch Factory and following her marriage to Navy veteran Edward J. Doherty the couple made Waltham their home where Theresa stayed at home to care for and raise their six children. The pair enjoyed sixty-two years together before Ed's death on April 10, 2009. She leaves her children, Karen Mahoney of Billerica, Nancy Weymouth of Littleton, Susan Devane, Patricia Doherty, both of Waltham, Edward Doherty, Jr. (Janice) of Mansfield and Andrea Foti (Jerry) of Framingham; her sisters, Dorilla "DeeDee" Orleans and Alice Hart, both of Waltham, 17 grandchildren, 21 great - grand children, 1 great-great-grandchild and many nieces, nephews and their families. Theresa was also a sister of the late Geneva O'Brien, Jeannette Prescott and Amedee Belliveau. Family and friends will honor and remember Theresa's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, February 6th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019