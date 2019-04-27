Home

Anita Kathleen LAMPP

Anita Kathleen LAMPP Notice
LAMPP, Anita Kathleen. Wife of the late Jack. Carolyn, Paul, Barry, and the late Grant and Susan, wish to advise that our mother passed away suddenly on Saturday 20th of April. Along with Caroline and Jude, her 7 Grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, we would like to thank everyone for their support. In accordance with Nita's long held wishes a private family gathering has been held. Messages C/O Lampp Family, 26 Virginia Heights, Wanganui.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2019
