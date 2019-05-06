SIMPSON, Anthony Charles (Tony). Our amazing and much loved husband and Dad, passed away peacefully at home on May 4th surrounded by all his family. Dearly loved husband and friend of Bets; adored father and father-in-law of Vicki and Neill, Jo and Craig, Susie and Matt, and Sarah and Todd; brother of Julie; brother-in-law of Bruce; and Grandad of Antony, Jordan, Aaron, Briana, Jamie, Hugh, Sabine, Eden, Jack and India. A service will be held to celebrate Tony's life on Thursday the 9th of May at 1.30pm at The South Wairarapa Working Men's Club, Greytown (West St entrance). In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Cancer Society, PO Box 121 Masterton 5840 or may be left at the service. Messages to the Simpson family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or may be left on Tony's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 6, 2019