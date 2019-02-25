Home

Audrey Joyce (McKenna) DUXFIELD

Audrey Joyce (McKenna) DUXFIELD Notice
DUXFIELD, Audrey Joyce (McKenna). Peacefully on February 22, 2019 aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Spike Duxfield and the late Henry McKenna. Much loved mother and mother in law of Patricia (deceased) and Kevin, Madeline (deceased) and Bill (deceased), Peter and Connie (deceased), Francis (deceased) and Jenny and Kevin and Sue. A loved Nana, great Nana and great great Nana of all her grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Audrey's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday February 27th, 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by interment in the Te Henui Cemetery, Cnr Watson and Lemons Streets, New Plymouth.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2019
