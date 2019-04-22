Home

HARDING, Barbara Jean. Passed away peacefully at her home on 18th April 2019 with her family at Waitetoko aged 81 years. Formally from Blink Bonnie and Waiouru Station. Loved wife and best friend of Bill for sixty years and one month. Loved Mum of Rick and Heather, Lachlan and Kerry, Kellick and Jacquie, Jenny and Stuart Towers. Loved Nana to fourteen Grandchildren and eleven Great Grandchildren. Barbara has left us with a lifetime of precious memories. Barbara's Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2019
