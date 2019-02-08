Home

MATTHEW Basil DeVer 18.7.1923 - 8.2.2013 A golden heart stopped beating Two beautiful eyes at rest God broke my heart to prove to me he only takes the best. The shock was great, the pain sever to part with one I loved so very dear. No longer in my life today but in my heart you will always stay. I loved you dearly, I love you still, I pray that when my life is through God will take my hand and lead me straight to you. Your loving wife Susie xxxx
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
