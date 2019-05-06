|
|
FARLEY, Beryl Gwendoline (nee Kearins). Left us on Saturday May 4th 2019 from Wanganui. Aged 83 years. Daughter of the late Gwen and Maurice (Kiaranga). Sister and sister in law of Janet and the late Cecil (Kiaranga). Wife of the late John Farley (Wanganui). Loved Aunty of David and Craig, Grant and Nikki, and Jenni. Great Aunty of Matthew, Emma, and Robert. Great Great Aunty of Haze. "A much loved and respected Lady" Friends are invited to celebrate a Requiem Mass for Beryl at The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Ave, Palmerston North on Thursday May 9th 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 6, 2019