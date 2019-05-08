|
|
FARLEY, Beryl Gwendoline. Sadly passed away in Wanganui, on Saturday 4th May, aged 83. Dearly loved wife of the late John Farley. Loved step- mother and mother- in-law of Jane and Colin, Tessa, John and Wendy, and Ross and Allie. Loved Nan of Aidan, Erin, Jason and Wade; Mary Jane, Johnathan and Rebecca; Laura; Richard and Jessica, and, also by her eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Friends are invited to celebrate a Requiem Mass for Beryl at The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Ave, Palmerston North on Thursday (TOMORROW) 9th May 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 8, 2019