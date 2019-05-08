Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl FARLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Gwendoline FARLEY

Notice Condolences

Beryl Gwendoline FARLEY Notice
FARLEY, Beryl Gwendoline. Sadly passed away in Wanganui, on Saturday 4th May, aged 83. Dearly loved wife of the late John Farley. Loved step- mother and mother- in-law of Jane and Colin, Tessa, John and Wendy, and Ross and Allie. Loved Nan of Aidan, Erin, Jason and Wade; Mary Jane, Johnathan and Rebecca; Laura; Richard and Jessica, and, also by her eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Friends are invited to celebrate a Requiem Mass for Beryl at The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Ave, Palmerston North on Thursday (TOMORROW) 9th May 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.