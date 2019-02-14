Home

Bettina Mary (Betty) McFARLANE

Bettina Mary (Betty) McFARLANE Notice
McFARLANE, Bettina Mary (Betty). Peacefully at Whanganui Hospital's Medical Ward on Wednesday February 13, 2019 aged 93 years old, and still young at heart! Dearly loved wife of the late Mac. Very dearly loved Mum of Tom and Sandy (Perth), John and Janice (Tauranga), Marie and Terry (Glenwood, Australia), and Shirley Magee (Whanganui). A precious and loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Daughter of the late Joe and Kathleen Peacock, and a much loved sister and aunty. "A gracious lady full of integrity to the end." Donations to the Whanganui Hospital Medical Ward would be greatly appreciated and can be left in the Chapel Foyer. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass to celebrate Betty's life in the Sacred Heart Chapel, Jane Winstone Retirement Village, 49 Oakland Avenue, Whanganui on Monday February 18, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. to be followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019
