HUTCHINS, Caro Faye. Born Wanganui 5 August 1935. Adored Mum to Sarah, Mum- in-law to Daniel and treasured Nana to Caleb, and Mckenzie. A very special sister to Leon McCready. Passed away Thursday 28 March at home with us by her side. Caro was an incredible lady loved by so many. Dan, Sarah, Caleb, and Mckenzie thank you for your love and support at this difficult time. We will be honouring Mum's request of a private family cremation followed by a celebration of her amazing life at Belmont Golf Club rooms 5pm Monday 1st April.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2019