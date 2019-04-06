|
HARMER, Chante Alissa (30 years). TAPIATA-HARMER, Te Awanuiarangi Shayelous-Jay Matenga (19 months old). TAPIATA-HARMER, Wysdom Amara Francis Tony Jane. Passed away 1st April 2019. Whanau of Wiari, Woon, Harmer and Tapiata. Loved partner of Hune Tapiata. Most cherished mother of Sharharcea, the late Te Aorangi, Nawaia, Anika, Ezra, the late Te Awanuiarangi and the late Wysdom. Loved daughter and mokopuna of Hohepa and Pene Wiari and Mary Woon. Loved sister to her many brothers and sisters. Loved Aunty to her nieces and nephews. Loved mokopuna and great mokopuna to Matarita and the late Hohepa Wiari, the late Sonny and Delphina Woon. Loved and missed by their many aunties,uncles, cousins, nannie's, whanau whanui. Moe mai ra ki te ringa o to tatou Atua. Nehu/service 11am Sunday 7th April at Omahu Marae, Omahu, Hastings.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2019