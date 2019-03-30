Home

Christopher John (Chris) BOYCE

BOYCE, Christopher John (Chris). Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 27 March 2019. Aged 52 years. Deeply loved and cherished soulmate of Amy and loved and loving Papa of Jada. Beloved son of Arnold (deceased) and Sue Boyce (Whangarei). Cherished mate and son-in-law of Paul and Dawn Hatton (Whanganui). Loved brother, uncle, Koko and friend to all. Chris will be at home with whanau followed by a celebration of his life at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North today (Saturday) 30 March 2019 at 2 pm. "He will be forever in our hearts."
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2019
