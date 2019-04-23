|
COCKBURN, Colin William. Passed away suddenly on 19th April 2019. Much loved son of Colin and Zaida (Kath) (both deceased), brother and brother- in-law of Jenny and the late Colin McDonald. Loved by his cousins. Proud Godparent of Amelia. Service to be held at St.Andrew's Anglican Church, Titiraupenga Street, Taupo at 2.00pm on Friday 26th April. In lieu of flowers, donations to a worthy cause would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the McDonald family, c/- P.O.Box 940, Taupo.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019