HADDOCK, David William (Dave) QSM. On Thursday 7th February 2019, peacefully at home in Whakatane surrounded by family in his 81st year. Dearly loved husband of the late Trudie. Loved and loving partner of Penny. Treasured dad of Steve and Meagan, Goose and Kerri, Tracey and Ross Curry. Loved 'Ga Ga' of Jordyn, Rannen and Paige; Melanie and Becky and 'Great Ga Ga' of MacKenzie. Special thanks to Hospice, Dr Dale Foster, Dr Chris McKnight and all the staff at Whakatane Hospital for the care and compassion they showed to Dave. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Peter Channel Catholic Church, King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday 12th February at 12 noon followed by a time of eulogies and tributes at the Whakatane Sports Fishing Club, Muriwai Drive Whakatane from 1.30pm. A private burial at Hillcrest Cemetery will later take place. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Hospice EBOP C/- PO Box 275 Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Haddock Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.