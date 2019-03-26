|
BOYD Donald James. 13/10/1929 - 14/3/2019 In his 90th year, peacefully in Marton. Loved father and father in law of Laurine and Dave, Jim, Donald and Nennie and Robyn and Gavin. Loved Pop to Hannah, Benjamin, Sophie, Jade, Ellie, Joel, and Gemma and his 4 great grandchildren. Don has been cremated as per his wishes. There will be a memorial service at Beauchamp Funeral Home, 18 Morris St, Marton on Saturday 30 March at 2 pm followed by refreshments. Communication to Laurine at 027 227 6884 or Robyn at [email protected] .co.nz
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019