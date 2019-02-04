Home

Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Francis Raewyn COBHAM

Francis Raewyn COBHAM Notice
COBHAM, Francis Raewyn. Of Taupo, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 2nd 2019, aged 78. Loved wife of the late Neville. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rachael, Chris and Louise, Nick and Jayne. Loved Gran of Harriet, Charlotte, Mia and Neve. Daughter of the late Cecil and Phyllis Grant and sister of Desrae (late), Lyall and Cecil. A service for Raewyn will be held 10.00 am, Thursday 7th February 2019 at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo followed by a 3.30 pm committal at the Mount View Cemetery, Cliff Road, Marton. No flowers please, by request. All communications c/- P.O Box 940 Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 4, 2019
