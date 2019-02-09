Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary STILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary William STILL

Notice

Gary William STILL Notice
STILL Gary William Jack, Daphne, Christine, Jeffrey, Karen and family would like to convey their deepest thanks and gratitude to everyone who offered their kind expressions of sympathy and support for our recent loss of Gary. Thank you to those who generously gave a donation in lieu of flowers to the Arohanui Hospice. Thank you to Beauchamp's Funeral Home for their amazing support and guidance during this time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our sincere appreciation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.