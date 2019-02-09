|
STILL Gary William Jack, Daphne, Christine, Jeffrey, Karen and family would like to convey their deepest thanks and gratitude to everyone who offered their kind expressions of sympathy and support for our recent loss of Gary. Thank you to those who generously gave a donation in lieu of flowers to the Arohanui Hospice. Thank you to Beauchamp's Funeral Home for their amazing support and guidance during this time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our sincere appreciation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019
