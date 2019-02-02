Resources More Obituaries for Geneva HIRI Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Geneva Titihuia (NAN) HIRI

Notice HIRI Geneva Titihuia (NAN) The family of the late Geneva Hiri wish to send this special thank you prayer to all the wonderful family and friends that touched our hearts before, during and after our sister, Aunty and Nanny illness. The staff from Hospice Whanganui for their wonderful friendship and care 24/7 for our sister at home. Much gratitude to Healthcare's caregivers and special love to Josie and Jan that continued to give their attention and tenderness to "Nan" during her moment of time. Tia and Mike Doidge for their support and kindness. The Arahanga whanau Uncles, Aunties and cousins, special shout out to Cuzzy Dennis mauri ora bro kapai te kai. Lance Hiri and the Hiri whanau, the Parikino whanau for the affection and much support when we finally rested our sister beside her beloved husband Arnold Hiri at the whanau urupa Parikino. Blessings to Rev Bernard Broughton and his whanau that came every day and night to share prayers and tranquillity to us all. Finally, the admiration and unconditional love given from all her nieces, nephews and mokos during the emotional and sad time. Words cannot express the appreciation as there were so much love please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to one and all. Dear Lord, Please bless these wonderful people; Fill their lives with happiness. For all they have given, for all they have done. Natural warmth like gentle sun. Many generous, selfless deeds, Lord give to them and meet their needs; Cover them in Your holy love; Blessings from heaven above. Amen Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers