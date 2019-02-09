Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys RIDDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys May (Scoullar) RIDDELL

Notice Condolences

Gladys May (Scoullar) RIDDELL Notice
RIDDELL, Gladys May (nee Scoullar). Passed away at Palmerston North Public Hospital on Sunday 3rd February 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Stuart and loved mother and mother- in-law of Jannette, Wayne and Wendy, David and Marian, Jason and Sharon. Much loved sister and sister-in law to Barbara Bussell, James (Jimmy), Faye and Dave Holland, Myra and Bill Murrison, Joan and Ray Wright. Nana to Joseph, Amy, Christine, Matthew, Amanda, Michael, Josiah, Timothy, Sharon, Daniel, Joshua, Benjamin, Dylan, Dayna, Charlotte. Great Nana to Camo, Ezra, Madison, Harvey, Paige, Maurice, Jonathan. Messages may be sent to the Riddell family c/o PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. Family and close friends are invited to attend the service at the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North on Tuesday 12th February 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.