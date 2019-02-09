|
RIDDELL, Gladys May (nee Scoullar). Passed away at Palmerston North Public Hospital on Sunday 3rd February 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Stuart and loved mother and mother- in-law of Jannette, Wayne and Wendy, David and Marian, Jason and Sharon. Much loved sister and sister-in law to Barbara Bussell, James (Jimmy), Faye and Dave Holland, Myra and Bill Murrison, Joan and Ray Wright. Nana to Joseph, Amy, Christine, Matthew, Amanda, Michael, Josiah, Timothy, Sharon, Daniel, Joshua, Benjamin, Dylan, Dayna, Charlotte. Great Nana to Camo, Ezra, Madison, Harvey, Paige, Maurice, Jonathan. Messages may be sent to the Riddell family c/o PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. Family and close friends are invited to attend the service at the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North on Tuesday 12th February 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019