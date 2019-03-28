Home

Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 1889
Graham John BELK

Graham John BELK Notice
BELK, Graham John. Of Marton, passed away suddenly at Whanganui Hospital on Tuesday 26 March 2019. Aged 77 years. Loved and adored husband of JennyLynn for 56 years. Loved Dad of Trevor and Ursula, and Matthew and Michelle. Grandad of Sarah, Michaela; Grayson, Ashlin (deceased), Kian, and Bronson. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to St John Marton would be appreciated and may be left in the foyer. Messages to the Belk family C/- 18 Morris Street Marton. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at the Hawkestone Golf Club, Kakariki Road, Halcombe, on Monday 1 April 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
