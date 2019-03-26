|
GABBOTT, Graham Keith (Gabby). On Sunday, 24 March 2019 aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Sharon. Loved and devoted Dad of Maria and Paul, Amy, Hayley, Katie and Bob. Dearly loved Gaga of Korbin. Loved brother in law of Natalie and the late Nev. Messages may be sent to the Gabbott family, C/O 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service for Gabby will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road Feilding on Thursday, 28 March 2019 at 11:00AM. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019