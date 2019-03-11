|
TASKER, Heather May. Passed peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on Saturday, 9th March 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stuart. Much loved mother of Petrina and Sid Sculpher (Hawkes Bay), Angela and Jason Rees, and Chris and Lisa Stokes (Lower Hutt). Very special Gamma of Brock, and Corey; Fynn, and Connor; Jessica, Bethany, and Olivia. Loved sister of Ian Kitney, Dawn and Ross Duncum, and the late Neil and Karin Kitney. Friends are invited to attend a farewell service for Heather in the Cleveland Chapel 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui on Thursday, 14th of March 2019, at 2pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2019