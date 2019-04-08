HODSON, Issac Tex (Ivan). Passed away peacefully on 2-4-2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Gweneth Muriel Hodson (deceased). Father of Nigel, Evan and Maurice. Father-in- law to Mel and Tash. Granddad to Malcom, Andrew, Logan and Jacob. "Glasses" to Jahnaan, Zari and Ilah-Poppy. All whom enjoyed his walks, his wit, his stories and bikkies. Free now from the aches and pains of age we wish you all the love and peace in your next journey. Rest in peace Dad, with the love of your life and in the care of all your family gone before you and in the memory of those of us you have left behind. Love You Always. Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary