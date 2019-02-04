|
|
CHANT, Jakob Hamish (Jake). On 31st January 2019 tragically as the result of an accident, aged 30 years young. Dearly loved husband of Nikki. Adored Dad of Nate and Harley. A loved son of Raewyn and Colin, and a loved son-in-law of Karen. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Jake's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Thursday 7 February 2019 at 11.00am, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations for Nate and Harley's future would be appreciated and can be left in the chapel foyer.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 4, 2019