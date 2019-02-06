|
CHANT, Jakob Hamish. (The Golden Child). It is with saddened hearts we have to say goodbye to our beloved Jakob. Cherished son of Plod and Rae and Dave. Loved brother of Raymond, Rebekah (deceased), Robyn , Brendon and Karrie, Melissa and Hatch. Adored funny uncle of Ethan and Rykar and the two still in transit. From endless backrubs to getting all of his siblings in trouble. The boy with the cheeky grin has left us. Always loved and will be forever missed. "WHAT'S UP JAKE"?
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019