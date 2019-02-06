Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jakob CHANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jakob Hamish CHANT

Notice Condolences

Jakob Hamish CHANT Notice
CHANT, Jakob Hamish. (The Golden Child). It is with saddened hearts we have to say goodbye to our beloved Jakob. Cherished son of Plod and Rae and Dave. Loved brother of Raymond, Rebekah (deceased), Robyn , Brendon and Karrie, Melissa and Hatch. Adored funny uncle of Ethan and Rykar and the two still in transit. From endless backrubs to getting all of his siblings in trouble. The boy with the cheeky grin has left us. Always loved and will be forever missed. "WHAT'S UP JAKE"?
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices