CAMPBELL, James Donald Ross (Jim). Sadly passed away after a long illness on 4th March 2019 surrounded by his family. Cherished Husband of Kath. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Lois and Ian, Colin and Sandy, and adored Pop to his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Jim's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Jim's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 7th March 2019 at 1.00pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019