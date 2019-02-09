Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jason WHALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Ronald WHALE

Notice Condolences

Jason Ronald WHALE Notice
WHALE, Jason Ronald. Suddenly in Wellington Hospital on January 30, 2019, aged 48 years. Loved youngest son of Marjorie and the late Ronald Whale. Dearly loved father of Leann, Samantha, Jade, and Noah and a loving grandfather of his 5 grandchildren. Loved brother of Allan, Graham, and Neville and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to ICU at Wanganui Hospital, the Air Ambulance and ICU Wellington Hospital. In accordance with the family's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.