WHALE, Jason Ronald. Suddenly in Wellington Hospital on January 30, 2019, aged 48 years. Loved youngest son of Marjorie and the late Ronald Whale. Dearly loved father of Leann, Samantha, Jade, and Noah and a loving grandfather of his 5 grandchildren. Loved brother of Allan, Graham, and Neville and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to ICU at Wanganui Hospital, the Air Ambulance and ICU Wellington Hospital. In accordance with the family's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019