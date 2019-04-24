|
FALKNER, Joan Madge (formerly Perfect). Peacefully in Virginia Lodge on 20th April 2019, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Bert Perfect. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Janis and Ian Belton, Colin and Julie Perfect, Alan and Brenda Perfect, Julie and Barry Kerwin. Loving Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Virginia Lodge for your loving care of Joan. In accordance with Joan's wishes, a family farewell has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019