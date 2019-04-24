Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan FALKNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Madge (formerly Perfect) FALKNER

Notice Condolences

Joan Madge (formerly Perfect) FALKNER Notice
FALKNER, Joan Madge (formerly Perfect). Peacefully in Virginia Lodge on 20th April 2019, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Bert Perfect. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Janis and Ian Belton, Colin and Julie Perfect, Alan and Brenda Perfect, Julie and Barry Kerwin. Loving Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Virginia Lodge for your loving care of Joan. In accordance with Joan's wishes, a family farewell has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.