John Hone Hamiora Piripi PAKI

John Hone Hamiora Piripi PAKI Notice
PAKI, John Hone Hamiora Piripi. Passed away peacefully at home after a sudden short illness on Saturday 13 April 2019. Loved husband of Annette. Loved and cherished Dad of James, Gerrard, Joel, Benjamin; much loved and adored step-father of Marcel, Shirleeann, Stuart, Tina, and Prayer Belle Paki. Much loved Koro and Papa of all his mokopuna. Loved brother of Lynette, George, Loha, Marama, and Tux. Loved bother-in- law, uncle, and friend to many. John is lying at home, 42 Quick Avenue, Whanganui. His funeral service will be held at home on Wednesday 17 April 2019, at 11am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2019
