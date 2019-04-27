|
DILLON, John Stewart. Of Marton on 25 April 2019, surrounded by family at Arohanui Hospice, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Pauline. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Linda, Katrina and Mike, Tia and Jared, loved grandad of Jayde, Caitlin, Paige, and Levi. Close family and friends are invited to a Requiem Mass for John to be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 17 Russell Street, Marton on Wednesday 1 May 2019 at 11am, followed by interment at Mt View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated and may be left in the church foyer. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2019