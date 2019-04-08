Home

More Obituaries for Keith BERRYMAN
Keith Hugh Nicolas BERRYMAN

BERRYMAN, Keith Hugh Nicolas. Much loved by all family and friends, passed peacefully away after a short illness on 5th April 2019 in his 90th year. Loved Husband of Margaret for 57 years. Loved Dad of Peter, Marguerite, Nicolas and Richelle, and Robert. Grandfather of Samuel, Michelle, Sarah, Paige; Emma, Megan; Mitchell, Ella; Jessica, and Brendyn. Great Grandfather of Shelby. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Wanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Keith's Service. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Keith's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Wednesday 10th April 2019 at 11.30am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2019
