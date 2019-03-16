Home

BERRETT, Keith James. Of Hunterville, passed away at home on Wednesday 14 March 2019 after a courageous battle, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ethel. Cherished Dad of Warren and Robyn, Murray and Christine, Garry and Carolyn, and Deborah Jones. Messages to the Berrett family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710 or may be left on the Tributes page at www.beauchamp.co.nz In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Wednesday 20 March 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2019
