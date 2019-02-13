Home

More Obituaries for Kenneth SARGINSON
Kenneth John (Ken) SARGINSON

Kenneth John (Ken) SARGINSON Notice
SARGINSON, Kenneth John (Ken). On Friday 8th February 2019 peacefully in Tauranga Hospital surrounded by family, aged 84. Loved husband to Miriam. Loved father to Kate, Mark and Craig, loved brother of Geoff. Cherished Grandfather of six girls and great Grandfather to two boys. We will miss you Poppa. A celebration of Ken's life will be held in the Whakatane Crematorium Chapel, Ohope Road Whakatane on Friday 15th February at 10.30am. In Lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Coast Guard PO Box 168 Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Sarginson Family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019
