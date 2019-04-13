Home

Kerry DIXON Notice
DIXON, Kerry. On 12th April 2019 peacefully at Hospice Whanganui aged 66 years. Much loved Husband of Kaye for 45 years. Much loved Dad and Father-in- law of Dan and Emily, Adam and Michelle. Adored Granddad of Delilah, Archer; Hudson, and August. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Kerry's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Kerry's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday 15th April 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019
