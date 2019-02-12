|
|
BROADMORE, Les. Passed away peacefully on 7 February 2019 in his 87th year. Much loved husband for 62 years of Lynne. Loved father and father-in-law of Ashley and Marcia, Gale and Peter Hounsell, and Warren and Raylee. Adored Granddad of Hayden, Jordan, Callum, Samantha, Riley, and Wade. Thank you to DHB and St John Ambulance for the exemplary care given to Les in his final hours. A special thanks to Harry Verney who has been our rock. Thank you also to those have sent cards, condolences, and flowers. As per Les's request, a private farewell has been held. The Saddler has made his last bridle - the Hunter has bailed his last Boar.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2019