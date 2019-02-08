Home

More Obituaries for Loris HUDSON
HUDSON, Loris Morea. On February 7th 2019, peacefully in Kowhainui Rest Home, aged 82 years. Loved mother of Rodney, Kevin, Raymond, and Christopher Aanensen. Beloved grandmother and great grandmother of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved companion of John. A loved mother-in-law of Jocelyn, Susan, Anne, and Otgoo. Loved sister and sister in law of Anne and families. Mum to Mark Chamley and dear friend of Alwyn. In lieu of flowers donations to the Presbyterian Support Services would be appreciated. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Loris' life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday February 11, 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by a Cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
