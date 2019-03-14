|
ALLEN, Lucy Ruihi Te Kawau. Passed away peacefully at New Vista on Tuesday 12 March 2019, aged 98 years. Loving wife of the late Joseph George Te Ao Tangata Allen-Tihu. Much loved mother of Colin, Brenda, (the late) Joseph, (the late) Arthur, Piki, Joseph Jnr, Cherie, Carl, Wayne, and their partners. Special Nan to all her mokos, great mokos and great great mokos. Lucy is lying at Kauangaroa Marae, her funeral service will be held at the marae on Saturday 16 March 2019 at 10:00am. Okioki e Kui Ki te aiotanganui o te wahi ngaro.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019