Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Ruihi Te Kawau ALLEN

Notice Condolences

Lucy Ruihi Te Kawau ALLEN Notice
ALLEN, Lucy Ruihi Te Kawau. Passed away peacefully at New Vista on Tuesday 12 March 2019, aged 98 years. Loving wife of the late Joseph George Te Ao Tangata Allen-Tihu. Much loved mother of Colin, Brenda, (the late) Joseph, (the late) Arthur, Piki, Joseph Jnr, Cherie, Carl, Wayne, and their partners. Special Nan to all her mokos, great mokos and great great mokos. Lucy is lying at Kauangaroa Marae, her funeral service will be held at the marae on Saturday 16 March 2019 at 10:00am. Okioki e Kui Ki te aiotanganui o te wahi ngaro.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.