NYSSEN, Luke Leonard. Peacefully after a brave battle with cancer, in the arms of Mary our Heavenly Mother. He passed away on Her feast day as he had hoped - Saturday 2nd February 2019, aged 49 years. Much beloved husband of Josephine and dearly loved father of Elise, Ursula, Natalie, Bridget, Maria, Amy, Evelyn, Leeanne, and baby Peter. Loved son of Maria and the late Leo Nyssen and loved son-in-law of Margaret and Patrick Cameron. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Many thanks to the wonderful team at Hospice who took such great care of Luke and our family. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Luke at St Anthony's Church, York Street, Wanganui on Thursday February 7th, 2019 at 9.00am to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Rosary will be recited for Luke at the Church on Wednesday February 6th, 2019 at 5.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 4, 2019