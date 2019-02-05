Home

Luke Leonard NYSSEN

Luke Leonard NYSSEN Notice
NYSSEN, Luke Leonard. 4/4/1969 - 2/2/2019 Much loved son of Ria and the late Leo Nyssen. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Liz and Andrew, Helen and Steve, Ben and Julie and loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Luke at St Anthony's Church, York Street, Wanganui on Thursday February 7th, 2019 at 9.00am to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Rosary will be recited for Luke at the Church on Wednesday February 6th, 2019 at 5.30pm. Requiescat in Pace.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2019
