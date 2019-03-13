HAY, Marianne Madeline. Peacefully at home after a short illness on March 12, 2019 aged 72 years. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Christopher, Joanne and Brendan Stirling (Perth), and Anthony and Eldbjorg (Norway). Treasured Granny of Daniel; Nathan; Stella and Sebastian. Loved sister and sister in law of the late Danny Wilson, Liz and the late Roger Allen, and Howard and Lorraine Wilson. Loved auntie of all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Wanganui would be appreciated and can be left in the Church Foyer. All messages C/- The Hay family, P.O. Box 341, Wanganui. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. The family extend an invitation to join them for Rosary for Marianne in the Church on Thursday evening at 5.30pm. Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary