COLES (nee FLIGHT), Marie Lilian (Manu). Passed away peacefully at Bupa Te Puke Country Lodge on 10 April 2019 aged 93 years. Marie was the dearly loved wife of Ken Coles (deceased), and dearest Mumsy to Gary, Boyd (deceased), and Norine (Lily), Mother-in-law to Andrea and Colin, and Grandmother to the Coles boys and their partners, Jason, Simon and Ashley, Matthew and Michaela, and Bradley, and Great Grandmother to Eden and Skylla, and Aunt to many! Family and friends are invited to celebrate Marie's life on Thursday 18th April at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo at 1pm. The family would like to extend a huge heartfelt Â"Thank youÂ" to all the team at Te Puke Country Lodge for their wonderful care of Marie over the last few years!
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019