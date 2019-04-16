|
FAISST, Matilda Coral. Peacefully on Monday April 15, 2019 at Kaiapoi Lodge Resthome. Aged 77 years. Loved wife of Walter (Germany). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sonya and Rakihia (Rick). Special nana of Rakiatea, Ana, and Hamua. A Loved sister of all her brothers and sisters and her many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service to celebrate Matilda's life will be held at the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday April 17 at 2 pm. Messages to the Faisst family C/- P O Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019