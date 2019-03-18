BALL, Maurice Stephen. Passed away peacefully aged 65 years, on Friday 15 March 2019, at Broadview LifeCare Whanganui. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, adored father and father-in- law of Reece and Liz Martin, Kurt and Amy, Tyrel and Jia, and Jessie. Treasured Koko of Jacob Ihakara, Toby Tukotuku, Angus Taonui, Jamie Wiremu, Samuel Tipene and Louis Tipene, and loved god father of Rachyl, Kiri, Darcy and Cory. Dearly loved son of the late Keith and the late Barbara, loved brother and brother- in-law of Dick and Kay, the late Phillip, Arthur and Anne, Smiley, Rolly, and Graham. Loved Uncle of all his nephews, nieces, and mokos.Treasured son-in-law of the late Tony and Rona Martin, loved brother-in-law of Roanne Hepi, Marj and the late Pat Heeney, Anthony and Jill, Tracey and Murray Hiroa, Ross and Ngawini, Robert and Lisa, and Bryan and Chella. Loved UM of all his nephews and nieces, and Koko Maurie to all of his mokos. A funeral service for Maurice will be held at Moawhango Marae, Taihape on Tuesday 19 March 2019 at 11am. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452 Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary