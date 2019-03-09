|
|
|
BETTY McFARLANE To extended family and friends, please accept this as our sincere thanks and gratitude for the love, comfort and support you all provided in the loss of our precious and much loved Mum. Thank you for the many messages, cards, phone calls, flowers and the endless supply of food. And to the generous people who donated to the Medical Ward, we are eternally grateful. "She touched the hearts of many" Tom, John, Marie and Shirley
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2019
