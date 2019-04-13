Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael GILSENAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Tiaki Moana GILSENAN

Notice Condolences

Michael Tiaki Moana GILSENAN Notice
GILSENAN, Michael Tiaki Moana. In his 43rd year. Dearly loved son of Vicki and Gyoe Mun Choi. Son of the late Te Utupoto Tamehana Jnr. Loved brother of Chang Hyun and Hae Run. Loved nephew, cousin and Uncle to many. Mike will lie at 25 Holdens Ave, Rotorua until Sunday when he will be taken to the family home at 5 Lucknow St Aramoho, Whanganui. Service will be held on Monday 15th April at 11am followed by interment at Aramoho Cemetery. Ma te Atua ia e tiaki i tōna hīkoi whakamutunga.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.